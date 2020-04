BRIEF-Ballantyne Strong Says Mark Roberson Appointed Chief Executive Officer, Provides COVID-19 Business Update

April 15 (Reuters) - Ballantyne Strong Inc:

* BALLANTYNE STRONG INC - MARK ROBERSON APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* BALLANTYNE STRONG INC - TODD MAJOR HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* BALLANTYNE STRONG INC - TEMPORARILY CURTAILED SERVICE AND DISTRIBUTION ACTIVITIES IN U.S &TEMPORARILY CLOSED SCREEN MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN CANADA

* BALLANTYNE STRONG INC - IMPLEMENTED TARGETED FURLOUGHS AND OTHER ACTIONS TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE OPERATING EXPENSES AND MANAGE WORKING CAPITAL

* BALLANTYNE STRONG INC - RECEIVED $3.2 MILLION UNDER PAYROLL PROTECTION PROGRAM

* BALLANTYNE STRONG INC - CUSTOMERS, PARTICULARLY THOSE IN ENTERTAINMENT AND ADVERTISING INDUSTRIES, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: