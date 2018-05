May 1 (Reuters) - Ballantyne Strong Inc:

* BALLANTYNE STRONG INC - UNIT ENTERED INTO CONTRACT OF SALE FOR A SALE-LEASEBACK TRANSACTION OF CMS S OFFICE FACILITY IN ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA

* DEAL FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF $7.0 MILLION