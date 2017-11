Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ballard Power Systems Inc

* Ballard reports q3 2017 results

* Ballard Power Systems Inc says ‍in q3, revenue improved 54% year-on-year to $31.9 million​

* Ballard Power Systems Inc qtrly ‍adjusted net loss per share $0.01​

* Ballard Power Systems Inc says ‍achieved an order backlog of $236.8 million as of september 30. 2017​