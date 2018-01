BRIEF-Ballard Provides Comments On Short-Seller Report

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ballard Power Systems Inc:

* BALLARD EXPECTS TO REPORT RECORD FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2017; PROVIDES COMMENTS ON SHORT-SELLER REPORT

* SAYS ‍FISCAL 2017 BALLARD EXPECTS TO REPORT RECORD ANNUAL REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MILLION​

* ‍“NOTHING WE HAVE SEEN IN SHORT-SELLER REPORT FUNDAMENTALLY CHANGES OUR OUTLOOK FOR BUSINESS”​

* ‍"NOTES SHORT-SELLER'S REPORT CONTAINS A NUMBER OF UNSUBSTANTIATED FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, ASSUMPTIONS AND OPINIONS"​