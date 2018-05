May 2 (Reuters) - Ballard Power Systems Inc:

* BALLARD REPORTS Q1 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $20.1 MILLION IN QUARTER, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR DECREASE OF 11%

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: