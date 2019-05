May 21 (Reuters) - Ballard Power Systems Inc:

* BALLARD TO WORK WITH ABB ON DESIGN AND LAUNCH OF FUEL CELL-POWERED RIVER PUSH BOAT IN FRANCE

* BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC - CO, ABB TO DEVELOP, LAUNCH A ZERO-EMISSION RIVER PUSH BOAT, PLANNED FOR DEPLOYMENT IN FRANCE IN 2021 TO PUSH RIVER BARGES

* BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS - RIVER PUSH BOAT WILL BE OWNED AND OPERATED BY SOGESTRAN GROUP UNIT COMPAGNIE FLUVIALE DE TRANSPORT ON RHÔNE RIVER IN FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: