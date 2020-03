March 24 (Reuters) - Balmoral Resources Ltd:

* BALMORAL TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES IN QUEBEC AND ONTARIO IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 ORDERS

* BALMORAL RESOURCES - HEAD OFFICE IN VANCOUVER WAS CLOSED IN RESPONSE TO CONCERNS AROUND COVID-19 ON MARCH 12

* BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD - SUSPENSION OF FIELD OPERATIONS WILL CONCLUDE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FENELON WINTER 2020 DRILL PROGRAM