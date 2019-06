June 19 (Reuters) - BALOISE HOLDING AG:

* FUND PLANNING A CAPITAL INCREASE IN AUTUMN 2019

* BALOISE SWISS PROPERTY FUND: PLANNED CAPITAL INCREASE FOR ACQUISITION OF A PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

* FUND MANAGEMENT CO IS EXAMINING ACQUISITION OF 20 PROPERTIES VALUED 193.9 M CHF BY BALOISE INSURANCE AND BALOISE LIFE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)