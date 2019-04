April 15 (Reuters) - BALOISE HOLDING AG:

* IS ACQUIRING BELGIAN INSURER FIDEA NV FOR EUR 480 MILLION

* DEAL WILL INCREASE BALOISE’S SHARE OF ATTRACTIVE NON-LIFE BUSINESS IN BELGIUM BY 1.7 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 8.5 PER CENT

* IN LIFE BUSINESS, ACQUISITION WILL INCREASE MARKET SHARE BY 0.7 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 4.2 PER CENT