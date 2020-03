BRIEF-Baloise Holding FY EBIT Down At CHF 500.2 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - BALOISE HOLDING AG:

* FY VOLUME OF BUSINESS ROSE BY 17.4 PER CENT TO CHF 4,920.5 MILLION (2018: CHF 4,189.5 MILLION)

* FY VOLUME OF PREMIUMS IN THE NON-LIFE DIVISION REMAINED ON A PAR WITH THE STRONG PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE AT CHF 1,344.2 MILLION (2018: CHF 1,349.2 MILLION).

* FY EBIT WAS DOWN BY 9.7 PER CENT YEAR ON YEAR TO CHF 500.2 MILLION (2018: CHF 554.2 MILLION),

* FY EBIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE SWISS NON-LIFE BUSINESS FELL TO CHF 230.7 MILLION (2018: CHF 317.5 MILLION)

* FY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN THE LIFE BUSINESS ROSE BY 25.5 PER CENT OVERALL TO REACH CHF 3,422.9 MILLION (2018: CHF 2,728.0 MILLION)

* FY EBIT IN THE LIFE BUSINESS CAME TO CHF 208.4 MILLION AND WAS THUS MUCH HIGHER THAN THE PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE (2018: CHF 176.9 MILLION).

* BALOISE BANK SOBA INCREASED ITS FY PROFIT BY 3.3 PER CENT TO CHF 24.5 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text: bit.ly/3bqGgP7 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)