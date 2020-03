March 12 (Reuters) - Baloise Holding AG:

* BALOISE INCREASES ITS DIVIDEND TO CHF 6.40 FOLLOWING A VERY SUCCESSFUL 2019

* PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2019 AT CHF 694.2 MILLION, A YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE OF 32.7 PER CENT (2018: CHF 523.2 MILLION)

* FY VOLUME OF BUSINESS JUMPED BY 9.6 PER CENT TO CHF 9,509.9 MILLION (2018: CHF 8,678.2 MILLION)

* TO INCREASE DIVIDEND TO CHF 6.40 PER SHARE (2018: CHF 6.00) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)