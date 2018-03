March 27 (Reuters) - BALOISE HOLDING LTD:

* RAISE DIVIDEND FROM CHF 5.20 TO CHF 5.60 (INCREASE OF 8 PER CENT)

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS ADVANCED BY 2.5 PER CENT TO CHF 548.0 MILLION

* FY EBIT IN LIFE BUSINESS ROSE BY A VERY SOUND 35.3 PER CENT TO CHF 306.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)