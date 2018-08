Aug 28 (Reuters) - Baloise Holding Ltd:

* H1 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS AMOUNTED TO CHF 269.7 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF 299.0 MILLION)

* H1 OVERALL VOLUME OF BUSINESS FELL BY 3.6 PER CENT TO CHF 5,468.3 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF 5,671.0 MILLION)

* H1 NET COMBINED RATIO REMAINED AT 94.1 PER CENT