Dec 28 (Reuters) - BALOISE HOLDING AG:

* INVESTS IN INFRACORE SA

* BASLER VERSICHERUNG AG IS INVESTING CHF 86.5 MILLION IN INFRACORE SA, A SUBSIDIARY OF AEVIS VICTORIA SA

* BASLER VERSICHERUNG AG BUYS 20 PER CENT STAKE IN COMPANY

* ALSO FINANCES INFRACORE SA IN FORM OF A THREE-YEAR BOND WORTH CHF 100 MILLION AND WITH A COUPON OF 1.5 PER CENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)