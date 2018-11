Nov 14 (Reuters) - Baloise Holding Ltd:

* FOR 2018 CONFIDENT TO AGAIN GENERATE CASH IN EXCESS OF CHF 400 MILLION AND MAINTAIN DIVIDEND POLICY

* 9-MONTH NON-LIFE BUSINESS EXPANDS BY 5.7 PER CENT TO CHF 2,869.5 MILLION

* 9-MONTH VOLUME OF TRADITIONAL LIFE PREMIUMS DOWN BY 5.5 PER CENT TO CHF 2,712.6 MILLION

* 9-MONTH TOTAL VOLUME OF INVESTMENT-TYPE PREMIUMS FELL BY 9.0 PER CENT TO CHF 1,484.8 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2QHubLE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)