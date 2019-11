BRIEF-Baloise Holding Sees EBIT From Life Business Of At Least CHF 200 Million In 2019

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Baloise Holding AG:

* COMBINED RATIO FOR 2019 EXPECTED TO BE AT LOWER END OF TARGET RANGE OF 90–95 PER CENT

* GROUP PREDICTS THAT THE PROFIT CONTRIBUTION BEFORE TAXES (EBIT) FROM THE LIFE BUSINESS WILL BE AT LEAST CHF 200 MILLION IN 2019

* 9-MONTH GROUP’S INVESTMENT-TYPE PREMIUMS DECLINED BY 25.4 PER CENT TO CHF 1,107.9 MILLION (Q1–Q3 2018: CHF 1,484.8 MILLION)

* 2019 LIFE EBIT EXPECTED TO BE AT LEAST CHF 200 MILLION

* 9-MONTH VOLUME OF PREMIUMS IN NON-LIFE BUSINESS OF CHF 2,867.0 MILLION ON A PAR WITH GOOD LEVEL IN PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD (Q1–Q3 2018: CHF 2,869.5 MILLION)