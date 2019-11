Nov 4 (Reuters) - BALOISE HOLDING AG:

* MAKES FURTHER ACQUISITION IN BELGIAN NON-LIFE MARKET

* DEAL FOR EUR 60 MILLION

* IS ACQUIRING NON-LIFE INSURANCE PORTFOLIO OF ATHORA BELGIUM

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q2 OF 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2JNiNwi Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)