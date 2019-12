Dec 17 (Reuters) - BALOISE HOLDING AG:

* OPTIMIZATIONS IN INVESTMENT-LINKED LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS

* PORTFOLIOS OF BALOISE LIFE LIECHTENSTEIN ARE TO BE INTEGRATED INTO NEW BRANCH OF BALOISE VIE LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL BE ESTABLISHED IN PRINCIPALITY OF LIECHTENSTEIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)