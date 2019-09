BRIEF-Baloise Places Three-Tranche Senior Bond Transaction For CHF 425 Million

Sept 3 (Reuters) - BALOISE HOLDING AG:

* HAS SUCCESSFULLY PLACED ITS FIRST EVER THREE-TRANCHE SENIOR BOND TRANSACTION FOR A SIZE OF CHF 425 MILLION

* THREE TRANCHES WITH MATURITIES OF THREE, SEVEN AND TEN YEARS WERE ISSUED BY BÂLOISE HOLDING AG WITH A COUPON OF 0%

* ISSUED THREE BONDS FOR A TOTAL SIZE OF CHF 425 MILLION: A 3-YEAR BOND OF CHF 200 MILLION, A 7-YEAR BOND OF CHF 100 MILLION AND A 10-YEAR BOND OF CHF 125 MILLION

* TWO OF THREE BONDS WERE ISSUED WITH NEGATIVE INVESTOR YIELDS (3 YEARS AT -0.500% AND 7 YEARS AT -0.195%)

* INVESTOR YIELD ON 10-YEAR BOND WAS 0%