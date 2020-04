BRIEF-Baloise Says Solvency Ratio Is 201% As At Jan. 1 2020

April 30 (Reuters) - BALOISE HOLDING AG:

* BALOISE’S SOLVENCY RATIO IS 201 PER CENT (1 JANUARY 2019: 242 PER CENT) AS AT 1 JANUARY 2020

* BALOISE’S ESTIMATED SOLVENCY RATIO FOR MARCH 2020 REMAINED AT A STRONG LEVEL, WITHIN A RANGE AROUND 180 PER CENT

* WE ARE CONFIDENT THAT WE’RE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETS DEFINED FOR OUR SIMPLY SAFE STRATEGIC PHASE BY END OF 2021

* TURMOIL OF RECENT MONTHS WILL OF COURSE HAVE AN IMPACT ON BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN THIS FINANCIAL YEAR

* AT PRESENT, WE ARE EXPECTING NET CLAIMS IN AREA OF A MEDIUM DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION AMOUNT