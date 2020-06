BRIEF-Baloise Successfully Places Two Senior Bond Issues

June 30 (Reuters) - BALOISE HOLDING AG:

* SUCCESSFULLY PLACES TWO SENIOR BOND ISSUES

* BALOISE GROUP SUCCESSFULLY PLACED TWO SENIOR BOND ISSUES FOR AN AMOUNT OF CHF 300 MILLION

* TWO TRANCHES HAD FINAL MATURITIES IN DECEMBER 2026 AND DECEMBER 2030 AND A COUPON OF 0.250% AND 0.500% RESPECTIVELY

* MATURITIES ARE SIX AND A HALF AND TEN AND A HALF YEARS, WITH RESPECTIVE VOLUMES OF CHF 175 MILLION AND CHF 125 MILLION

* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES, IN PARTICULAR REFINANCING OF BOND ISSUE MATURING IN OCTOBER 2020

* BOTH BOND ISSUES WILL BE LISTED AT SWISS EXCHANGE SIX. CREDIT SUISSE AND UBS ACTED AS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS, BNP PARIBAS AS CO-MANAGER ON OFFERING

* BOTH BONDS WILL SETTLE ON 16 JULY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)