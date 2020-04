April 3 (Reuters) - BALOISE HOLDING AG:

* BY HOLDING AGM ON SCHEDULED DATE, BALOISE WILL BE ABLE TO CLOSE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR AND PAY OUT PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF CHF 6.40 PER SHARE

* SHAREHOLDERS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ATTEND IN PERSON

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF BÂLOISE HOLDING AG WILL TAKE PLACE ON 24 APRIL 2020

* SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ABLE TO EXERCISE THEIR VOTING RIGHTS BY INSTRUCTING INDEPENDENT PROXY TO VOTE ON THEIR BEHALF