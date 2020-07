BRIEF-Balta Group Q2 Consolidated Revenue Down At 106.7 Million Euros

July 10 (Reuters) - BALTA GROUP NV:

* Q2 2020 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE WAS EUR 106.7M (-36.5% YOY)

* Q2 2020 NET CASH FLOW WAS EUR 7M POSITIVE, STRENGTHENING BALTA’S CASH BALANCE AT END OF Q2 2020 TO CA. EUR 87M

* SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON QUARTER, MOST SEVERELY IMPACTING APRIL, WITH EASING TREND STARTING MID-MAY AND CONTINUING IN JUNE

* IMPLEMENTATION OF NEXT, 3-YEAR PROGRAMME DESIGNED TO DELIVER SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN EARNINGS, RESUMED AS OF EARLY JULY