April 19 (Reuters) - Baltika AS:

* SAYS 2018 FIRST QUARTER REVENUE DECREASED 4 PERCENT COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR AND WAS EUR 10.3 MILLION

* SAYS 2018 Q1 NET LOSS EUR 982,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 590,000 YEAR AGO