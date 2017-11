Nov 20 (Reuters) - Balwin Properties Ltd:

* BALWIN PROPERTIES LTD - HY ‍DIVIDEND OF 10 CENTS PER SHARE HAS BEEN DECLARED​

* BALWIN PROPERTIES LTD - HY ‍HEPS OF 35 CENTS VERSUS HEPS OF 37​ CENTS YEARE AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)