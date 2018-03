March 29 (Reuters) - Balyo Sa:

* CASH POSITION AS AT DEC 31, 2017: EUR 30.7 MILLION

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 10.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 6.6 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* CONFIRMS ITS PROFITABILITY OBJECTIVE OF REACHING CLOSE TO BREAK-EVEN IN 2018, AS WELL AS SALES OF EUR 200 MILLION IN 2022

* FY NET LOSS EUR 10.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 6.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CO'S DEPLOYMENT CAPABILITIES WILL FURTHER INCREASE IN 2018