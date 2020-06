June 24 (Reuters) - Balyo SA:

* BALYO OBTAINS NON-DILUTIVE LOAN FACILITY OF €9.5M GUARANTEED BY THE FRENCH STATE

* LOAN IS 90% GUARANTEED BY FRENCH STATE WITH AN INITIAL MATURITY OF 12 MONTHS AND AN EXTENSION OPTION OF UP TO 5 YEARS WHICH MAY BE EXERCISED BY BALYO (UNTIL JUNE 2025)