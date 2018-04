April 26 (Reuters) - BALYO SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REAFFIRMS REVENUE TARGET OF EUR 200 MILLION IN 2022

* ORDER BOOK INCREASE OF 8% TO EUR 19.1 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018