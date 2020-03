BRIEF-BALYO Suspends Its 2020 Sales Target Due To Coronavirus

March 31 (Reuters) - BALYO SA:

* IMPACTS OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON BALYO ACTIVITY AND CHANGES IN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* LENGTH OF CONTAINMENT PERIOD AND TIME REQUIRED TO EMERGE FROM PANDEMIC ARE LIKELY TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON 2020 RESULTS

* IS NO LONGER IN A POSITION TO MAINTAIN ITS 2020 SALES TARGET

* UNCERTAINTY ABOUT SALES CALLS INTO QUESTION COMPANY’S OBJECTIVE OF APPROACHING FINANCIAL BREAK-EVEN IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* IS STUDYING POSSIBILITIES OF FINANCIAL SUPPORT UNDER PLANS RECENTLY ANNOUNCED BY FRENCH GOVERNMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)