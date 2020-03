March 30 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP NV:

* RE-STARTS WORK TODAY AT A NUMBER OF SITES ACROSS THE UK INCLUDING EXISTING PROJECTS CRITICAL TO THE NATIONAL COVID-19 EFFORT

* BAM CONSTRUCT UK LTD ALSO STARTING WORK ON NEW PROJECTS TO BUILD EMERGENCY COVID-19 WARDS

* THE CLOSED SITES ARE PREDOMINANTLY IN SCOTLAND, LONDON AND THE MIDLANDS AND WE CONTINUE TO WORK ON HOW THESE CAN BE SAFELY RE-OPENED AT A FUTURE DATE