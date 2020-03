March 20 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP NV:

* IS REGISTERING MAJORITY OF APPROXIMATELY 1,200 SITE EMPLOYEES FOR TEMPORARY UNEMPLOYMENT

* COVID-19: ROYAL BAM GROUP'S BELGIAN OPERATING COMPANIES DECIDED TO CLOSE DOWN THEIR CONSTRUCTION SITES AS OF 18 MARCH 2020 Source text: bit.ly/3diZbgL Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)