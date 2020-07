BRIEF-BAM Sees Significant H1 Loss, To Wind Down BAM International

July 2 (Reuters) - Koninklijke BAM Groep NV:

* BAM EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT H1 LOSS AND ANNOUNCES TO WIND DOWN BAM INTERNATIONAL

* COMPANY EXPECTS A FIRST HALF YEAR ADJUSTED LOSS BEFORE TAX OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 130 - EUR 150 MILLION

* RESULTS OVER FULL YEAR ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE COMPARED TO FIRST HALF OF 2020

* WE LOST APPROXIMATELY 35 PER CENT OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY THROUGH FIRST TWO MONTHS OF CRISIS AND ARE NOW GETTING BACK TO 80 PER CENT

* BAM INTERNATIONAL EXPECTS TO REPORT A LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 60 MILLION FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020

* ON COVID-19: COVID-19 WILL ALSO IMPACT SECOND HALF OF 2020

* COMPARED TO Q1, BAM’S CASH POSITION FURTHER INCREASED TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.2 BILLION

* AT END OF JUNE, BAM HAD A CASH POSITION OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.2 BILLION (Q1 2020: EUR 944 MILLION) Source text: bit.ly/2NJIteS Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)