Sept 18 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP NV:

* BAM WINS CONTRACT FOR ACADEMIC LABORATORY AND RESEARCH CENTRE IN BASEL

* CONTRACT VALUE IS MORE THAN €90 MILLION

* CONSTRUCTION WORKS BY A JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN BAM SWISS AND BAM DEUTSCHLAND HAVE STARTED RECENTLY AND BAM EXPECTS TO COMPLETE THIS PROJECT IN THE AUTUMN OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)