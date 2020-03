BRIEF-BAM Withdraws Guidance For 2020 Due To COVID-19

March 31 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP NV:

* BAM RESPONDING TO COVID-19 CHALLENGES

* WITHDRAWING PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* WITHDRAWING DIVIDEND PROPOSAL (EUR 0.02 PER SHARE) FROM AGM AGENDA

* GOVERNMENTS ARE PRO-ACTIVELY PUTTING IN PLACE MEASURES THAT WILL SUPPORT OUR INDUSTRY, INCLUDING GROUP

* IS IMPLEMENTING A PROGRAMME TO REDUCE COSTS AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT, WITH AIM OF REALISING SIGNIFICANT CASH SAVINGS

* EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS HAVE AGREED TO REDUCE THEIR PAY BY 20 PER CENT WHILST THIS PANDEMIC PLAYS OUT

* ON COVID-19: IT IS INEVITABLE THAT OUR REVENUES AND RESULTS WILL BE MATERIALLY IMPACTED

* FULLY SUPPORTS INITIATIVES OF CONSTRUCTION TRADE ORGANISATIONS IN THEIR PLEAS FOR STRONG AND FAST GOVERNMENTAL SUPPORT TO HELP OVERCOME CRISIS

* GROUP HAS A EUR 400 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* GROUP HAS A EUR 400 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* REPORTED A STRONG CASH POSITION THROUGHOUT 2019