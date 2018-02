Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bambuser Ab:

* BAMBUSER HIRES INTERIM CFO

* HAS APPOINTED INGVAR SVENSSON AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SVENSSON ‍WILL START ON FEBRUARY 26TH AND JONES WILL STAY FOR TRANSITION PERIOD AND LEAVE COMPANY MID-MARCH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)