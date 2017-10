Oct 6 (Reuters) - BAMBUSER AB

* ‍APPOINTED ULRIKA JONES AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER UNTIL COMPANY FINDS A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT.​

* ‍ULRIKA JONES LATEST POSITION WAS CFO AND HEAD OF LEGAL AT BISNODE SVERIGE AB.​