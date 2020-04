April 6 (Reuters) - Bambuser AB:

* BAMBUSER ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT WITH SWISS HOMEGATE AG REGARDING LIVE STREAMING FOR HOUSING SHOWS

* ENTERED INTO A COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH HOMEGATE AG, SWITZERLAND’S LARGEST HOUSING PORTAL, WITH AIM OF LAUNCHING LIVE STREAMING FOR HOUSING SHOWS

* FIXED VALUE DURING CONTRACT PERIOD AMOUNTS TO EUR 55,000 (APPROXIMATELY SEK 604,000)