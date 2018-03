BRIEF-Banc Of California - Co And Its Unit, Concluded That Bank Will Record $13.7 Mln Specific Loan Loss Provision​

March 15 (Reuters) - Banc Of California Inc:

* BANC OF CALIFORNIA - ‍ON MARCH 14, CO AND ITS UNIT , BANC OF CALIFORNIA, N.A., CONCLUDED THAT BANK WILL RECORD $13.7 MILLION SPECIFIC LOAN LOSS PROVISION​

* SAYS PROVISION AND ASSOCIATED CHARGE-OFF WILL BE REFLECTED IN CO’S Q1 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ‍COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS​

* BANC OF CALIFORNIA ESTIMATES THAT AFTER-TAX IMPACT OF PROVISION FOR Q1 WILL BE $9.7 MILLION BASED ON A 29% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE, OR $0.19 PER SHARE

* BANC OF CALIFORNIA - LOAN LOSS PROVISION REFLECTS AMOUNT DISBURSED UNDER $15 MILLION LINE OF CREDIT, THAT BANK BELIEVES WAS FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINED Source text (bit.ly/2FNe3mt) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)