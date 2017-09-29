FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Banca Carige launches bond swap to boost capital base
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2017 / 7:31 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Banca Carige launches bond swap to boost capital base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Banca Carige says:

* approves conditions for liability management exercise

* offering to convert Tier 1 bonds at 30 percent of nominal value

* offering to convert Tier 2 bonds into senior debt at 70 percent of nominal value

* will issue senior debt as part of conversion offer at par with coupon of 5 percent, 5-year maturity

* conversion offer starts on Friday, notes must be delivered within 7 working days of launch

* bonds targeted by offer are Tier 1 due 2018, Tier 2 due in 2020 and 2018

* delivery within 7 working days can be carried out at exchange prices, otherwise exchange price falls to 25 percent of nominal value for Tier 1, to 65 percent for Tier 2 Further company coverage: Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.