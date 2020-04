BRIEF-Banca Carige To Waive Liability Actions Against Former Chairman And Former CEO

April 29 (Reuters) - Banca Carige SpA Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia:

* TO WAIVE LIABILITY ACTIONS AGAINST FORMER CHAIRMAN CESARE CASTELBARCO ALBANI AND FORMER CEO PIERO LUIGI MONTANI

* TO PROPOSE REVERSE SPLIT OF OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCKS, BASED ON A RATIO OF 1 ORDINARY SHARES EVERY 1,000 OUTSTANDING ORDINARY SHARES

* TO PROPOSE REVERSE SPLIT OF OUTSTANDING SAVING STOCKS, BASED ON A RATIO OF 1 ORDINARY SHARES EVERY 1,000 OUTSTANDING SAVING SHARES