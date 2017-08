Aug 2 (Reuters) - BANCA FARMAFACTORING SPA:

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 50.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 105.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 70.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIVIDEND CAPACITY FOR H1 2017 IMPROVES TO €0.22 PER SHARE VERSUS. €0.17 PER SHARE IN H1 2016, WITH A 35% INCREASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)