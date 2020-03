March 19 (Reuters) - Banca Finnat Euramerica SpA:

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 70.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 68.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* POSSIBLE IMPACT OF COVID-19 WILL BE CONSIDERED IN ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES DURING 2020