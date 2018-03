March 26 (Reuters) - BANCA FINNAT:

* APPROVES 2018-2020 BUSINESS PLAN

* TARGETS NET PROFIT OF EUR 6 MILLION IN 2020

* TARGETS PAYMENT OF ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.01 PER SHARE IN 2018-2020

* PLANS INCREASE OF TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT TO EUR 17.9 BILLION IN 2020