March 9 (Reuters) - BANCA GENERALI:

* BOARD APPROVES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH SAXO BANK FOR PARTNERSHIP ON ONLINE TRADING AND DIGITAL SERVICES

* AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY, BG SAXO SIM

* BG SAXO SIM IS EXPECTED TO START OPERATING IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR