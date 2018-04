April 23 (Reuters) - Banca Generali SpA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 49.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 56.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET BANKING INCOME EUR 114.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 122.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CET 1 RATIO AT END-MARCH AT 20.3 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)