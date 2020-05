BRIEF-Banca Generali Q1 Net Profit Up At EUR 79.1 Mln

May 14 (Reuters) - Banca Generali SpA:

* CET1 RATIO AT 14.1% AT END-MARCH

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 79.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 66.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET BANKING INCOME EUR 168.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 133.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL NET FEES EUR 144.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 113.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK: CAUTION REMAINS UNAVOIDABLE UNTIL DRAFTING AND RECOVERY CONDITIONS BECOME CLEAR, WITH GRADUAL REOPENING

* BANK'S SOLIDITY AND SIGNIFICANT DEMAND FOR PROFESSIONAL ADVICE LEAD US TO LOOK TO COMING MONTHS WITH CONFIDENCE - CEO