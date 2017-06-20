FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Banca IFIS buys non-performing consumer loans worth 338 mln euros

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Banca IFIS says:

* Bought two non-performing loan portfolios for overall nominal value of about 338 million euros from Findomestic Banca and Banca Sella's Consel unit

* Findomestic's portfolio has nominal value of 321 million euros and comprises mainly personal loans and credit cards

* Consel's portfolio has nominal value of 16.7 million euros and consists almost exclusively of personal loans

* Deal brings number of total purchases carried out so far in 2017 to seven, for nominal value of more than 2 billion euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

