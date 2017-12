Dec 22 (Reuters) - BANCA IFIS SPA:

* NEW RETAIL AND CORPORATE NPL PURCHASES FOR OVER 197 MILLION EURO​

* SAYS ‍FIRST PORTFOLIO WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 143 MILLION EUROS WAS SOLD BY A LEADING ITALIAN FINANCIAL COMPANY IN CONSUMER CREDIT SECTOR​

* ‍SECOND TRANSACTION CLOSED WITH MAJOR ITALIAN BANKING GROUP AND INVOLVED PURCHASE OF MIXED LOANS (CORPORATE AND RETAIL) WORTH 55 MILLION EURO​S