May 12 (Reuters) - Banca IFIS SpA:

* Q1 NET BANKING INCOME EUR 106.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 130.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 26.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CET1 RATIO INCLUDING LA SCOGLIERA AT END-MARCH AT 11.1%

* CET1 RATIO EXCLUDING LA SCOGLIERA AT END-MARCH AT 14.59%

* 2020-2022 BUSINESS PLAN WILL BE REVIEWED AND UPDATED AS SOON AS MACROECONOMIC CONTEXT STABILIZES