BRIEF-Banca IFIS Signs Binding Agreements To Buy Controlling Stake In Credifarma

Jan 30 (Reuters) - BANCA IFIS SPA:

* SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENTS TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN CREDIFARMA

* AT END OF TRANSACTION, CREDIFARMA WILL BE 70 PERCENT OWNED BY BANCA IFIS AND 30 PERCENT BY FEDERFARMA

* CREDIFARMA IS CURRENTLY 67.5% CONTROLLED BY FEDERFARMA

* UNICREDIT AND BNL - BNP PARIBAS GROUP EQUALLY OWN MINORITY SHARES IN CREDIFARMA CURRENTLY FOR 32.5%

* CREDIFARMA MAINLY PERFORMS SHORT-TERM FINANCING ACTIVITIES FOR PRIVATE PHARMACIES

* OVERALL INVESTMENT FOR PURCHASE, INCLUDING CAPITAL INCREASE, IS ABOUT 10 MILLION EURO